KY Department of Criminal Justice Training graduates 36 law enforcement officer from across the state

Mar 24th, 2021 · 0 Comment

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) graduated thirty-six law enforcement officers from agencies across the state from the basic training academy.

“Congratulations to these 36 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the Commonwealth.”

The graduates of Class 514 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“Completion of the Basic Training Academy is just the beginning of a career of learning,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “DOCJT will be here throughout your career to support you and continue to offer you the knowledge and skills that will help you thrive in your communities.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 514 graduates and their agencies are:

Houston S. Babbs
Georgetown Police Department
(Academic Achievement Award)

Alicia N. Barnes
Frankfort Police Department

Jaritt L. Beasley
Hopkinsville Police Department
(Coordinator’s Award)

Dylan A. Bobo
Murray Police Department

Westley J. Brumley
Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Whitney C. Buerger
Alexandria Police Department

Jackson V. Calder
Somerset Police Department

Trenton Clark
Somerset Police Department

Stephen T. Cundiff
Somerset Police Department

Jarrod R. Duncan
Harrodsburg Police Department

James A. Elliott
Covington Police Department
(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Trenton C. Goshorn
Covington Police Department

Chandler B. Gover
Somerset Police Department

Daniel M. Griggs
Murray Police Department

Noor Jabbari
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Cody D. Jones
Berea Police Department

Johnathan B. Kinder
Middlesboro Police Department

Joshua T. Knott
Covington Police Department

Kevin Masoumi
Berea Police Department

Sara A. McLaughlin
Cincinnati/N. Kentucky Airport Police Department

Debra Necessary
Somerset Police Department

Patrick D. Nevitt
Georgetown Police Department

Alex A. Olvera-Vancini
Covington Police Department

Kyle M. Perkins
Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
(Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Jordan L. Saltsman
Western Kentucky University Police Department

Josh L. Sims
Somerset Police Department
(Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)

Carl Smith
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Jared B. Smith
Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Kendric T. Smith
Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Christian M. Soister
Flemingsburg Police Department

Zachary J. Tyler
Murray Police Department

Donald L. VanValkenburg
Fulton Police Department

Brent M. Vose
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary R. White
Murray Police Department

Javier E. Wilson
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Ross Woodward
Covington Police Department


