KY Department of Criminal Justice Training graduates 36 law enforcement officer from across the state

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) graduated thirty-six law enforcement officers from agencies across the state from the basic training academy.
“Congratulations to these 36 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the Commonwealth.”
The graduates of Class 514 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
“Completion of the Basic Training Academy is just the beginning of a career of learning,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “DOCJT will be here throughout your career to support you and continue to offer you the knowledge and skills that will help you thrive in your communities.”
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
Class 514 graduates and their agencies are:
Houston S. Babbs
Georgetown Police Department
(Academic Achievement Award)
Alicia N. Barnes
Frankfort Police Department
Jaritt L. Beasley
Hopkinsville Police Department
(Coordinator’s Award)
Dylan A. Bobo
Murray Police Department
Westley J. Brumley
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
Whitney C. Buerger
Alexandria Police Department
Jackson V. Calder
Somerset Police Department
Trenton Clark
Somerset Police Department
Stephen T. Cundiff
Somerset Police Department
Jarrod R. Duncan
Harrodsburg Police Department
James A. Elliott
Covington Police Department
(Firearms Proficiency Award)
Trenton C. Goshorn
Covington Police Department
Chandler B. Gover
Somerset Police Department
Daniel M. Griggs
Murray Police Department
Noor Jabbari
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Cody D. Jones
Berea Police Department
Johnathan B. Kinder
Middlesboro Police Department
Joshua T. Knott
Covington Police Department
Kevin Masoumi
Berea Police Department
Sara A. McLaughlin
Cincinnati/N. Kentucky Airport Police Department
Debra Necessary
Somerset Police Department
Patrick D. Nevitt
Georgetown Police Department
Alex A. Olvera-Vancini
Covington Police Department
Kyle M. Perkins
Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
(Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)
Jordan L. Saltsman
Western Kentucky University Police Department
Josh L. Sims
Somerset Police Department
(Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)
Carl Smith
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Jared B. Smith
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
Kendric T. Smith
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
Christian M. Soister
Flemingsburg Police Department
Zachary J. Tyler
Murray Police Department
Donald L. VanValkenburg
Fulton Police Department
Brent M. Vose
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary R. White
Murray Police Department
Javier E. Wilson
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Ross Woodward
Covington Police Department