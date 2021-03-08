Klosterman Baking Company to hold three-day job fair starting March 10 at Hebron bakery















Klosterman Baking Company will hold a three-day job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 10 to March 12 at its Hebron bakery at 2100 Litton Lane.

The family-owned company, headquartered in Cincinnati, is hiring for a wide variety of positions, including full-time production associates, industrial sanitation team members and forklift drivers. Pay starts at $17.95 an hour and compensation packages include excellent benefits and on the-job-training for career development.

Walk-ins are welcome to attend the fair. Applicants are encouraged to bring a printed copy of their resume if they have one.

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced, and all attendees will be required to complete a temperature check and a health questionnaire upon arriving at the fair.

Masks are required and social distancing procedures will be followed.

Those interested can learn more about the event, including details about the specific positions, by clicking here.

Founded more than 125 years ago, Klosterman Baking Company has grown to be one of the largest family-owned bakeries in the Midwest. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Klosterman Baking Company provides fresh hearth breads, rolls and a variety of other bakery items to more than 8,000 restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals and schools in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Klosterman distributes frozen products throughout the United States and maintains strong partnerships with several food service distributors to ensure that Klosterman products are available to any customer nationwide.

