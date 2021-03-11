Kenton County gives Bill Goetz Pioneer Award for outstanding public service since 1960s















At its Fiscal Court meeting this week, Kenton County recognized one of the 2020 Pioneer Award honorees, Bill Goetz, who was presented a proclamation virtually for his outstanding service as a public servant.

In the 1960’s, William “Bill” Goetz served his hometown of Fort Mitchell as a Member of Council (1964-1981), Mayor (1982-1993), and City Administrator (1993-2005). Mr. Goetz is a founding member of the Kenton County Mayors’ Group, which formed in the early 1990’s to promote cooperation and communication among the cities in Kenton County. Mr. Goetz also served Fort Mitchell on the Fire Department from 1959 to 1976.

Bill Goetz was a leader in the merger of the cities of South Fort Mitchell and Fort Mitchell in 1966, and expanded the resulting city through annexations. Mr. Goetz established a fully accredited police department, developed a mechanism to fund road projects, established high standards for street construction, developed a sustainable capital replacement plan, and led the charge to create a fundraising source for parks, enabling the construction of General Ormsby Mitchel Park.

Established in 2017, the Kenton County Pioneer Award honors living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, reviewed the nominations, identified five deserving individuals, and forwarded their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court for consideration and approval.

The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients are Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson.