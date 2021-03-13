Keith Taylor: Nothing ever worked well in Kentucky’s rare losing season — when all was far from normal















What went wrong for Kentucky basketball this season? Several factors could be taken into consideration regarding the team’s first losing season since the end of the Eddie Sutton era.

The Wildcats concluded a 9-16 campaign following a 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday. The loss marked the first time Kentucky had more losses than wins since the 1988-89 season when the Wildcats finished 13-19.

For starters, like the rest of college teams across the nation, the Cats ventured into uncharted waters, opening the season in the middle of a pandemic that crippled our state, nation and the world. The uncertainty of even beginning a season, or finishing one, created an extra burden for the administrators, coaches and players. The added stress added stress as the program did everything possible to avoid becoming a superspreader of the coronavirus.

The absence of a full house at Rupp Arena took away from the GameDay experience that UK coaches, fans and players have enjoyed during pre-COVID-19 times. The homecourt advantage became a thing of the past for Kentucky, both at Rupp and even away from home.



Because of the uncertainty of the season before it even began, Kentucky coach John Calipari didn’t have time to spend with his revamped squad that retuned just one player from last year’s squad. That lone player — Keion Brooks — suffered a leg injury before the season tipped off and didn’t make his first appearance until January.

Terrence Clarke played just one game since his injury that sidelined him for more than two months, which left the Wildcats without a possible alternative at point guard. Devin Askew did his best to keep the offense in sync, but consistent issues with turnovers and a lack of assists were a continual issue.

Devin Mintz and Dontaie Allen were the team’s top 3-point shooters, but both players were inconsistent, especially early in the season. Mintz caught fire from behind the arc late and Allen finished with seven treys in the loss to the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats also didn’t have a reliable presence in the post as past Kentucky teams with Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Jackson never measuring up to the same success that Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery and previous big men enjoyed while with the Wildcats.

Traditionally, Calipari’s teams improved down the stretch, but this Kentucky team never gained enough traction to turn things around.

It will be interesting to see who stays and who goes as the Wildcats look ahead to a future that likely will be a return to normalcy.

This season was far from normal and it showed on and off the court.



Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.