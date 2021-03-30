Keeneland’s 2021 Spring Meet opens Friday and runs through April 23 — nine stakes races in first two days















Keeneland’s 2021 Spring meet opens Friday and runs through April 23, with no racing on Easter Sunday. First post every day is 1:05 p.m.

The first two days of the Spring Meet will feature nine stakes worth a total of $2.5 million.

According to Stakes Coordinator Tiffany Bourque, here are the prospective field for the races:



$150,000 BEAUMONT (G3) PRESENTED BY KEENELAND SELECT – Amalfi Princess (trainer Mike Maker), Cilla (Brett Brinkman), Farsighted (Rusty Arnold), Joyful Cadence (John Ortiz), Lady Traveler (Dale Romans), Slumber Party (Kelly Breen). Possible: My Girl Red (Keith Desormeaux).

$150,000 KENTUCKY UTILITIES TRANSYLVANIA (G3) – Breadman (John Terranova), Earls Rock (IRE) (Phil D’Amato), Fire At Will (Mike Maker), Scarlett Sky (Shug McGaughey).

$100,000 PALISADES TURF SPRINT – Bodenheimer (Valorie Lund), Chasing Artie (Wesley Ward), J C’s Champ (Aaron West), Lock Up (D. Wayne Lukas), Unitedandresolute (Tom Amoss). Possible: Chicks Dig Scars (Travis Murphy), Field Day (Brad Cox), Smokin’ Jay (Kelsey Danner).

April 3 races. Entries taken Tuesday.

Keeneland will livestream the post position draws for the Toyota Blue Grass (G2) and Central Bank Ashland (G1) at Keeneland.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

$800,000 TOYOTA BLUE GRASS (G2) – Essential Quality (trainer Brad Cox), Hidden Stash (Vicki Oliver), Highly Motivated (Chad Brown), Rombauer (Michael McCarthy), Sittin On Go (Dale Romans). Possible: Hush of a Storm (William Morey), Keepmeinmind (Robertino Diodoro).

$400,000 CENTRAL BANK ASHLAND (G1) – Alwayz Late (Bill Mott), Army Wife (Mike Maker), Javanica (Eoin Harty), Malathaat (Todd Pletcher), Moon Swag (Brendan Walsh), Pass the Champagne (George Weaver), Simply Ravishing (Kenny McPeek), Will’s Secret (Dallas Stewart). Possible: Honorifique (Eddie Kenneally), Mia Martina (Graham Motion), My Girl Red (Keith Desormeaux).

$300,000 MADISON (G1) – Bell’s the One (Neil Pessin), Estilo Talentoso (Juan Arriagada), Fair Maiden (Eoin Harty), Kimari (Wesley Ward), Sanenus (CHI) (Michael McCarthy), Sconsin (Greg Foley). Possible: Unique Factor (Peter Miller).

$200,000 SHAKERTOWN (G2) – American Butterfly (D. Wayne Lukas), Bad Beat Brian (Mike Maker), Bound for Nowhere (Wesley Ward), High Crime (Darrin Miller), Hollis (John Ortiz), Imprimis (Joe Orseno), Johnny Unleashed (Eric Foster), Just Might (Michelle Lovell), Smart Remark (Vicki Oliver), The Critical Way (Jose Delgado).

$200,000 APPALACHIAN (G2) PRESENTED BY JAPAN RACING ASSOCIATION – Gift List (GB) (Brian Lynch), Jouster (Todd Pletcher), Oyster Box (Graham Motion), Plum Ali (Christophe Clement). Possible: Navratilova (Rusty Arnold), Saranya (Brad Cox).

$200,000 COMMONWEALTH (G3) – Attachment Rate (Dale Romans), Hidden Scroll (Brad Cox), Mucho (John Ortiz), Special Reserve (Mike Maker).