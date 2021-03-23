Karen Cheser, retiring from Fort Thomas schools, named superintendent of schools in Durango, Colo.















The Durango (Colo.) Herald has reported that Karen Cheser, who has announced her resignation as Fort Thomas Independent Schools effective at the end of the school year, will become superintendent of its school system effective July 1.

The board vote was unanimous to name her superintendent.

The Herald reported that Cheser told a community group that she had visited Durange twice before, once as small child on a family vacation and remembered it as her favorite stop. Her second visit came as an adult on a road trip and she purposely routed through Durango.

The student board member, a sophomore at the high school, told the Herald that “Dr. Cheser had a vision I felt resonated with a lot of people.” Another board member said she energized teachers and people she met in the community.

Cheser said on Facebook that she is retiring from Fort Thomas schools because she maxed out for her pension, but that she couldn’t “imagine not continuing to work to make a difference for students and educators.”

She has been a Kentucky educator for 32 years.

“Durango has always been one of our dream places to live and the school district and board there are phenomenal.”