I Have Wings Breast Cancer Foundation teams up with reSettled Life for some online jewelry auctions















reSettled Life, the area’s only licensed and certified move management and auction house, announces that it has collaborated with the I Have Wings Breast Cancer Foundation, a local charity organization, this year through a series of online jewelry auctions. reSettled Life has been a part of the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati area for over five years and specializes in online auctions, as well as move management, decluttering, downsizing and most recently, real estate services.

reSettled Life and I Have Wings teamed up to provide the local area with ways to give back and help those currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Through orchestrating a series of online auctions, showcasing a variety of jewelry, precious metals, gems and more, 90% of every dollar earned from these sales goes right back into the I Have Wings organization.

Getting its start in 2002 after her own battle with stage II breast cancer, Janet Chambers founded the I Have Wings Breast Cancer Foundation, built on the foundation of providing assistance to women during this challenging time. The organization provides emotional and financial support to families, helping in areas such as food, gas, wigs, prostheses and more, releasing the burden and helping them focus on getting stronger and healthy again. Through the series of online auctions, I Have Wings will be able to help even more women in their fight against breast cancer.



Founded over five years ago by Amy Wright, Owner, Principal Auctioneer and Realtor, reSettled Life aims to provide assistance to baby boomers and their parents to help them move on to where life is taking them next. Through a list of purely customizable services, including moving, decluttering, downsizing, auction and real estate services, reSettled Life provides a full circle approach to many challenging circumstances, eliminating stress and giving clients the tools needed for success in their unique situations.

Wright speaks about partnering with I Have Wings and what it means for the local area.



“We’re extremely proud to be a part of helping this wonderful organization and hope to aid them as much as possible to deliver the support needed to these families during difficult times. Being able to help a local organization that’s also women-owned as well is something we’re happy to do, and we just hope that more women and their families can be impacted and their lives made a little bit easier by this partnership,” she says.



Chambers also speaks about the collaboration with reSettled Life.



“We are so thankful to have so much support on our mission, and even though we’re all still navigating a pandemic, breast cancer doesn’t stop. Women are still being diagnosed everyday, and we still have the responsibility to help these families in any way we can. Our organization is looking forward to hosting more online auctions with reSettled Life, so that we can continue to provide as much as possible to those who need it the most,” she explains.



