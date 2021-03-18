How should City of Covington spend federal block grant money? Virtual hearing March 25 seeks input















The federal CDBG and HOME programs have brought the City of Covington about $20 million over the last 10 years to invest directly in neighborhoods – funding things like a bigger and better Barb Cook Park, new sidewalks coming to Pike Street in Lewisburg, emergency repairs for homeowners, and five-year forgivable loans for new homebuyers.

As a new federal funding cycle is about to begin, the City wants the public’s help in deciding how to invest several million dollars it expects to receive in the coming year.

A virtual “Public Needs Hearing” will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 25 to gather the public’s input. It can be accessed HERE.

The money represents Covington’s annual allocations from two sources – the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs – and the eventual budget document is called the Annual Action Plan.

“We spend this money directly in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, so we want to make sure we’re spending it where people think we need it most,” said Jeremy Wallace, the City’s Federal Grants Manager.

The meeting will begin with a short explanation of the programs and their goals, and then the public will be asked for input. People can also email comments to Wallace at jwallace@covingtonky.gov.

Program goals

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development operates both the CDBG and HOME programs.

Federal statutes governing the CDBG program lay out three goals: Provide decent housing, provide a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunities.

The sole purpose of the HOME program is creating affordable housing opportunities for low-income households.

Previous allocations

In past years, the grants have been spent on a variety of housing and economic development initiatives, public facility improvements, and public services.

More specifically, the programs have funded: Emergency home repairs. Down payments for homebuyers. Upgrades to neighborhood pools and parks. Smoother streets. Sidewalk ramps. Police patrols in high-crime neighborhoods. Creating affordable apartments above small storefronts. Planting trees.

“But, as we do every year, we want to know what Covington residents think,” Wallace said.

