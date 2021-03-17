Holy Cross knocks off Beechwood in 35th District Tournament; CovCath cruises past Holmes















NKyTribune staff

Two of Northern Kentucky’s basketball heavyweights — Covington Catholic and Beechwood — were expected to square off for the 35th District Tournament championship this Thursday night.

But Holy Cross instead delivered a knockout punch in Tuesday night’s first round, eliminating Beechwood with a 67-60 victory at the Evans Fieldhouse in Covington.

Jacob Meyer and Brandon McClendon combined for 43 points as Holy Cross snapped Beechwood’s nine-game winning streak and defeated the Tigers for the second time this season. The Indians (14-8) rallied from an early eight-point deficit and used a game-ending 19-8 run to advance to Thursday night’s 35th District Tournament championship game against CovCath.

Meyer finished with 22 points for Holy Cross, while McClendon scored 21. Beechwood owned a 52-48 lead with less than five minutes remaining, but Holy Cross responded with a 10-1 spurt to grab a 58-53 advantage with 1:43 left on the clock.

Jeremiah Hicks grabbed 14 rebounds and added 14 points for Holy Cross, which shot 44.4 percent from the field. The Indians committed just six turnovers and won despite shooting 16-for-27 at the free-throw line.

McClendon finished 10-for-18 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Beechwood held Meyer to 6-for-15 shooting from the field, but the sophomore guard made nine free throws in 16 attempts.

Meyer entered Tuesday night averaging 25.5 points per contest.

Scotty Draud scored a game-high 28 points to lead Beechwood, which finished the season with a 23-6 record. Cameron Decker added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers, who made just 12 free throws in 23 attempts.

Holy Cross held Beechwood standout guard Will Downton to eight points. Downton entered the postseason averaging 16.6 points per game.

Beechwood finished 8-for-26 from 3-point range. Draud was 3-for-7 from behind the arc against the Holy Cross zone defense. Downton was 2-for-6 from long range.

Earlier this season, Meyer netted 32 points as Holy Cross rolled to an 83-65 win over Beechwood. McClendon added 15 points in that victory for the Indians, who shot 50.9 percent from the field and converted 21 free throws in 23 attempts.

Holy Cross will face CovCath on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the 35th District title. Both teams clinched berths to the upcoming 9th Region Tournament with victories on Tuesday.

Earlier this season, CovCath posted a 78-44 win at Holy Cross.

A year ago, CovCath defeated Holy Cross twice. The Colonels won the regular-season meeting by an 87-40 score at Holy Cross. CovCath then eliminated Holy Cross from the 35th District Tournament with a 79-63 victory as Neil Green scored 22 points and Grant Disken added 21 points.

COVCATH DEFEATS HOLMES: CovCath earned a spot in the title game after dispatching Holmes by a 75-44 score on Tuesday. The Colonels (23-3) jumped out to a 27-8 lead after the first quarter and eliminated the Bulldogs on their home floor.

Evan Ipsaro scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the first half to lead CovCath. The Colonels utilized full-court pressure in the opening half to force Holmes into 12 turnovers before intermission.

Chandler Starks netted nine of his 15 points in the first half as CovCath built a 45-19 lead. Starks also finished with 11 rebounds and four assists, while Ipsaro collected four steals.

Donovan Stocks added 14 points, three steals and three assists for CovCath, which shot 58.8 percent from the field. Mitchell Rylee scored 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field, while teammate Mekhi Wilson netted 10 points off the bench as CovCath extended its winning streak to seven.

The Colonels have won 16 of their past 17 games, with the only loss a 61-60 setback at St. Henry on Feb. 23.

Eian Elmer scored 21 points and blocked four shots to lead Holmes, which closed the season with a 5-15 record. Quantez Calloway added six points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who committed 21 turnovers.

Two weeks earlier, CovCath had posted a 72-53 win over Holmes at Park Hills. Ipsaro led the way with 18 points in that victory, while Stocks (17 points) and Rylee (16 points) also scored in double figures.

CovCath is seeking its fourth consecutive 9th Region Tournament championship. The Colonels are ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll.

Lexington Catholic (19-1) is ranked No. 1, followed by St. Henry (16-2) and CovCath.