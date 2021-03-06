Governor reports low positivity — 4.25% — and 920 cases, 22 deaths; says vaccines progressing















Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky’s positivity rate has decreased to 4.25%.

“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line – on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 920

New deaths today: 22

Positivity rate: 4.25%

Total deaths: 4,754

Currently hospitalized: 606

Currently in ICU: 179

Currently on ventilator: 76

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (141), Fayette (67), Kenton (33) and Scott (30). Campbell County reported 22 cases and Boone 21.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Vaccine.ky.gov also lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so Kentuckians can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246, has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.