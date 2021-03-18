Governor reports 963 cases, 27 deaths and 3.73% positivity; says, ‘We can’t let up yet’















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has declined to 3.73%. He reported 963 cases and 27 deaths.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the Commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 963

New deaths today: 27

Positivity rate: 3.73%

Total deaths: 5,056

Currently hospitalized: 441

Currently in ICU: 109

Currently on ventilator: 60

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (151), Fayette (62), Lyon (53) and Hardin (38). Each county reported at least 35 new cases.

Boone County reported 29 cases, Kenton 23 and Campbell 11.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically.

Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.