Governor reports 2.85% positivity rate, 695 cases 24 deaths, urges vaccinations; April 12, all ages eligible















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased again, to 2.85%.

All Kentuckians 50 and older became eligible Monday for three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 695

New deaths today: 24

New audit deaths: 25

Positivity rate: 2.85%

Total deaths: 5,863

Currently hospitalized: 438

Currently in ICU: 103

Currently on ventilator: 87

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (95), Fayette (47), Hardin (34), Scott (27), Warren (21) and Boone (20). Each county reported at least 20 new cases.

Kenton County reported 19 cases and Campbell 11.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites.

Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the Commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by clicking here for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.