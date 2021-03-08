Governor makes appointments of NKYians to Judicial Nominating Commission, Oral History Commission















Gov. Beshear has appointed four NKyians as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 16th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky:

Kimberly Plummer of Ft. Mitchell is a sales associate for Nordstrom. She replaces Paul Wright, whose term has expired. Ms. Plummer shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Milly Diehl of Ft. Mitchell is retired.She replaces Judi Godsey, whose term has expired. Ms. Diehl shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Alecia Webb-Edgington of Covington is the President and CEO of Life Learning Center. She replaces Jan Stavdahl, whose term has expired. Ms. Webb-Edgington shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Katie Meyer of Covington is a smart city policy advisor for Cincinnati Bell. She replaces Ronald Torres, whose term has expired. Ms. Meyer shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Oral History Commission

Gov. Beshear has appointed Carolyn Noe of Newport to the Kentucky Oral History Commission.

Noe is a higher education professional at Northern Kentucky University. She replaces James Humphreys, whose term has expired. She will serve for a term expiring Feb. 15, 2025.