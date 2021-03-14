Gov. Beshear reports 679 new COVID cases and 16 deaths on Saturday; positivity is under 4%















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 679 new COVID cases and 16 deaths on Saturday, bring the state’s totals to 415,770 cases and 4,966 deaths. Positivity rate was 3.98%.

He said a total of 975,578 people have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky and at least 1,1223,795 have received their first dose.

The top three counties with most cases were Jefferson (104), Lyon (97) and Fayette (42).

Boone and Kenton reported 11 cases each and Campbell reported 6.

Of the new cases, 91 were aged 18 and under.

Current cases include 519 hospitalized, 121 in ICU, and 71 patients on ventilators.

Vaccinations are now open for I-C — persons age 60 and over and pereson age 16 or colder with high-risk medical conditions, frontline and other essential workers.

To sign up for a vaccine in NKY, click here.