Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman to host virtual COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol Grounds today















Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will host a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds Saturday to honor the more than 4,700 Kentuckians lost to the virus and mark one year since the first positive case in the commonwealth.

“We must remember every Kentuckian we have lost, honor them and rally around their loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear. “We also want to recognize those who dedicated their lives this last year to protecting fellow Kentuckians and saving lives. Kentuckians have really stepped up to protect each other the last 12 months, and I couldn’t be prouder to be your Governor.

“While this has been a difficult year, I know we will defeat COVID in 2021 and we have more hope every day with these effective vaccines, our case numbers dropping for almost two straight months and Kentuckians continuing to follow the guidance from public health officials to slow the spread.”

Gov. Beshear will lead the ceremony at 1 p.m. EST on the back of the Capitol lawn (weather permitting) with prayers from faith leaders, musical performances and remembrances from those who lost loved ones and those whose have been on the front lines responding to the deadly pandemic. During the event, a memorial video will commemorate the year.

Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman, faith leaders and families of those lost have been among those who have planted flags on the Capitol lawn this year to remember each of the 4,704 Kentuckians lost to COVID in the last year. Those participating in the memorial on Saturday will plant flags to honor those lost.

On Saturday, the Governor will also unveil long-term plans to honor those lost to the pandemic.

“Even with our ultimate victory in sight, our war against COVID-19 still has months to go. It also may take a decade or more before we get a true picture of this pandemic’s full devastation, between unknown deaths and long-term complications suffered by some,” Gov. Beshear said. “My commitment is there will be no unknown soldiers in Kentucky’s war against COVID-19. We will recognize the full level of this tragedy and honor those who are no longer with us.”

Kentuckians can watch the memorial on Facebook and YouTube.

From Governor’s Office