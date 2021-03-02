Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road will benefit from Walmart’s Round Up program in March















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) will be the beneficiary of Walmart’s Round Up Program throughout the month of March at Walmart retail stores, at Walmart.com or through the Walmart app.

Customers can round-up their transaction total to the nearest dollar to benefit GSKWR. 100% of the round-up dollars through March 31, 2021 will support local Kentucky Girl Scout efforts.

“Walmart’s Round-Up dollars will make a big difference to our council and the local Kentucky girls that we serve,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “Walmart is more than just a retailer – they are a an integral part of the Kentucky community — and their partnership with this round-up effort for our Council is proof of their commitment,” she continued.

Funds collected through Walmart’s Round Up Program during March will be utilized locally to support unlimited growth opportunities for Kentucky girls –– from STEM exploration, to automotive engineering, adventure-packed camping, and community-based initiatives in Kentucky.