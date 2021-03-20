Flynn nets 19 points, Dixie Heights upsets St. Henry to win 34th District Tournament championship















NKyTribune staff

Make that three 20-win teams that will be competing in next week’s 9th Region Tournament.

Dixie Heights joined the 20-win club Friday night with a 67-61 upset over St. Henry in the championship game of the 34th District Tournament. Jay Flynn buried five shots from 3-point range and finished with 19 points as the Colonels improved to 20-5.

Billy Wogenstahl added 15 points for Dixie Heights, which avenged an earlier 69-57 loss at St. Henry. The Colonels built a 40-27 halftime lead as Flynn and Wogenstahl combined for 22 points.

St. Henry (17-3) stormed from behind by outscoring Dixie Heights 27-11 in the third quarter to take a 54-51 lead going into the final period. Jude Bessler ignited the comeback with eight points for the Crusaders, who trailed 44-29 early in the third quarter but scored 15 unanswered points to even the game at 44-all.

Dixie Heights rallied in the fourth quarter, converting 9-for-10 from the free-throw line to pull off the upset. Flynn made all four of his attempts at the line, while teammate Ian Snelling drained a clutch 3-pointer and hit a pair of free throws.

Wyatt Vieth scored 17 points for St. Henry, which is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press state poll. The Crusaders drained four 3-pointers during their third-quarter rally.

Cody Teten added 14 points for St. Henry, which saw its 10-game winning streak snapped. Bessler finished with 11 points.

Wogenstahl, a junior center, was named the most valuable player of the 34th District Tournament.

Earlier this season, Vieth scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead St. Henry to a 69-57 win over Dixie Heights. Bessler added 16 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — in that victory.

A year ago in the 34th District Tournament championship game, Vieth finished with 24 points as St. Henry posted a 55-50 win over Dixie Heights.

Covington Catholic (24-3), Highlands (23-4), Conner (15-6) and Dixie Heights will all host first-round regional games on Monday. St. Henry, Newport (7-16), Holy Cross (14-9) and Ryle (9-12) earned spots in the regional as district runner-ups.

The semifinals are set for Wednesday and will be held at Holmes, with games at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The 9th Region championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will also be played at Holmes.

A draw will be held Saturday to determine first-round pairings. CovCath is ranked No. 3 in the state poll, but it’s possible the Colonels could draw No. 2 St. Henry in the opening round.

CONNER CLAIMS 33RD DISTRICT TITLE: Conner posted a 73-47 win over Ryle on Friday night to capture the 33rd District Tournament championship at Boone County. The Cougars improved to 15-6, while the Raiders dropped to 9-12.

In their first meeting earlier this season, Conner cruised to a 75-41 victory at Ryle.