Flynn nets 19 points, Dixie Heights upsets St. Henry to win 34th District Tournament championship

Mar 20th, 2021 · 0 Comment

NKyTribune staff

Make that three 20-win teams that will be competing in next week’s 9th Region Tournament.

Dixie Heights joined the 20-win club Friday night with a 67-61 upset over St. Henry in the championship game of the 34th District Tournament. Jay Flynn buried five shots from 3-point range and finished with 19 points as the Colonels improved to 20-5.

Dixie Heights guard Ian Snelling (left) challenges St. Henry defender Wyatt Vieth on Friday. (Photo by Dale Dawn)

Billy Wogenstahl added 15 points for Dixie Heights, which avenged an earlier 69-57 loss at St. Henry. The Colonels built a 40-27 halftime lead as Flynn and Wogenstahl combined for 22 points.

St. Henry (17-3) stormed from behind by outscoring Dixie Heights 27-11 in the third quarter to take a 54-51 lead going into the final period. Jude Bessler ignited the comeback with eight points for the Crusaders, who trailed 44-29 early in the third quarter but scored 15 unanswered points to even the game at 44-all.

Dixie Heights rallied in the fourth quarter, converting 9-for-10 from the free-throw line to pull off the upset. Flynn made all four of his attempts at the line, while teammate Ian Snelling drained a clutch 3-pointer and hit a pair of free throws.

Wyatt Vieth scored 17 points for St. Henry, which is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press state poll. The Crusaders drained four 3-pointers during their third-quarter rally.

Cody Teten added 14 points for St. Henry, which saw its 10-game winning streak snapped. Bessler finished with 11 points.

Wogenstahl, a junior center, was named the most valuable player of the 34th District Tournament.

Earlier this season, Vieth scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead St. Henry to a 69-57 win over Dixie Heights. Bessler added 16 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — in that victory.

A year ago in the 34th District Tournament championship game, Vieth finished with 24 points as St. Henry posted a 55-50 win over Dixie Heights.

Covington Catholic (24-3), Highlands (23-4), Conner (15-6) and Dixie Heights will all host first-round regional games on Monday. St. Henry, Newport (7-16), Holy Cross (14-9) and Ryle (9-12) earned spots in the regional as district runner-ups.

The semifinals are set for Wednesday and will be held at Holmes, with games at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The 9th Region championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will also be played at Holmes.

A draw will be held Saturday to determine first-round pairings. CovCath is ranked No. 3 in the state poll, but it’s possible the Colonels could draw No. 2 St. Henry in the opening round.

CONNER CLAIMS 33RD DISTRICT TITLE: Conner posted a 73-47 win over Ryle on Friday night to capture the 33rd District Tournament championship at Boone County. The Cougars improved to 15-6, while the Raiders dropped to 9-12.

In their first meeting earlier this season, Conner cruised to a 75-41 victory at Ryle.

Dixie Heights players celebrate after pulling off a 67-61 upset of No. 2 St. Henry on Friday night in the 34th District Tournament championship game. (Photo by Dale Dawn)

Dixie Heights senior Jason Summe (24) drives against St. Henry defender Cody Teten on Friday. (Photo by Dale Dawn)

St. Henry forward Wyatt Vieth elevates over Dixie Heights defender Jay Flynn on Friday night. (Photo by Dale Dawn)


