Erlanger Historical Museum to open for season on April 3 and is asking for support to sustain it















The Erlanger Historical Museum will open for the season on April 3 and remain open through December 4.

The Erlanger Historical Society Volunteers will be opening the Erlanger Historical Depot Museum every Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

There is lots of talk these days about saving Erlanger’s history. Stop by the Erlanger Museum to see the artifacts and memorabilia from Erlanger and around the State of Kentucky that has been collected and preserved at the Erlanger Depot Museum.

If you would like to help the Erlanger Depot Museum continue to stay open, please consider:

• Becoming a member of the Erlanger Historical Society- $15.00 per year

or

• Sending a donation: Erlanger Historical Society, P.O. Box 18062. Erlanger, KY 41018

Visit the GO FUND ME page here.

The Erlanger 1877 Depot Museum is located at 3313 Crescent Ave, Erlanger.

If you are interested in having the Erlanger Historical Society do a presentation at your organization meeting give us a call 859-815-8010 or 859-727-8959.

A few subjects are:

Then and Now Dixie Highway Erlanger

The Old Erlanger Fairgrounds

Keo-Me Zu -the Queen and Crescent RR Hotel and Spa of the 1890’s

The 1940’s

For more information contact 859-727-8959 or email Patricia Hahn at hahnpp@gmail.com.