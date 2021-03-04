Draud shoots for 9th Region all-time scoring record Friday night as Beechwood visits Dixie Heights















NKyTribune staff

Beechwood visits Dixie Heights on Friday night in a showcase game that features two of the 9th Region’s winningest teams.

It could also be the moment Scotty Draud becomes the all-time leading scorer in 9th Region history.

Draud needs 22 points to pass former Dixie Heights standout Brandon Hatton, who scored 3,045 career points. The Beechwood senior guard enters Friday’s contest with 3,024 career points.

Beechwood recorded its 20th win of the season Wednesday night with a 65-47 triumph at Bracken County. Will Downton led the Tigers with 22 points, while Draud finished with 19.

Draud averages 24.6 points per game for the Tigers, who clinched their third consecutive 20-win season on Wednesday night. Beechwood is 20-5 and owns a six-game winning streak.

Earlier in the week, Draud scored 27 points during a 76-31 win over Pendleton County.

Dixie Heights enters Friday with a 17-4 record after dropping an 82-65 decision at Mason County on Tuesday. The Colonels had won eight straight games going into that contest.

Dixie Heights is 8-1 at home this season, with the only loss a 71-46 setback against Covington Catholic on Jan. 4.

A year ago, Beechwood posted a 74-58 win over Dixie Heights in Fort Mitchell. Draud poured in 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers in that victory. Downton added 17 points for Beechwood.

Beechwood also defeated Dixie Heights twice during the 2018-19 season, including an 81-66 victory in the first round of the 9th Region Tournament.

COVCATH SEEKS 20TH WIN: CovCath plays host to Clay County at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Park Hills. The Colonels are 19-3, while Clay County is 11-6.

Earlier this week, CovCath coasted to a 72-53 win over Holmes. Evan Ipsaro netted 18 points to lead the Colonels, and Donovan Stocks added 17 points.

CovCath also plays host to Elizabethtown at 3 p.m. Saturday. Elizabethtown is currently 14-1, with the only loss a 68-67 setback against John Hardin on Jan. 12. The Panthers have won 12 straight games since that loss to John Hardin.