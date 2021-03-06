Draud sets 9th Region all-time career scoring record as Beechwood posts 73-59 win at Dixie Heights















NKyTribune staff

Scotty Draud helped Beechwood collect an impressive road victory at Dixie Heights on Friday night and also became the all-time leading scorer in 9th Region basketball history.

Draud poured in 23 points as Beechwood posted a 73-59 win at Dixie Heights. The senior guard passed former Dixie Heights standout Brandon Hatton as the 9th Region’s all-time leading scorer with 3,046 career points.

Hatton finished his career at Dixie Heights with 3,045 total points. Draud needed 22 points on Friday to pass Hatton, and he set the record on a drive to the basket in the second half.

In addition to his points, Draud finished with nine rebounds and four assists as Beechwood improved to 21-5. Will Downton added 21 points — including 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range — four assists and three steals for the Tigers.

Beechwood finished 11-for-21 from beyond the arc and shot 56.3 percent from the field. The Tigers built a 36-26 lead at halftime and coasted to their seventh straight victory.

Beechwood has now recorded 103 victories during Draud’s career, including three straight 20-win seasons.

Cameron Decker chipped in eight points and five rebounds for Beechwood, which defeated Dixie Heights for the fourth consecutive time.

Kiernan Geraci scored 19 points to lead Dixie Heights, which dropped to 17-5. Logan Landers added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels, who shot 45.7 percent from the field.

Jason Summe finished with nine points and four rebounds for Dixie Heights. Billy Wogenstahl added eight points and six rebounds.

Beechwood plays host to Walton-Verona at 3 p.m. Saturday.

COVCATH CLINCHES 20-WIN SEASON: Kascyl McGillis and Colin McHale both scored 12 points as Covington Catholic improved to 20-3 with a 52-42 win over Clay County on Friday night in Park Hills.

James Wilson added six points for CovCath, which won despite shooting just 37.7 percent from the field. Mitchell Rylee grabbed a team-leading 12 rebounds for the Colonels, while teammate Chandler Starks finished with 11 boards.

CovCath plays host to Elizabethtown at 3 p.m. Saturday. Elizabethtown is currently 14-1, with the only loss a 68-67 setback against John Hardin on Jan. 12. The Panthers have won 12 straight games since that loss to John Hardin.