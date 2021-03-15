Do you have what it takes? Covington police seeking ‘protect and serve’ candidates for exam this summer

The Covington Police Department is looking for people who want to protect and serve their community with honor and professionalism.
With positions to fill and more expected to open up, the Department is working to create a pool of candidates by offering an entrance exam this summer – the first step in becoming a fully qualified officer.
To sign up and receive notification to take the entrance exam, click HERE.
“It’s a difficult job but it’s also rewarding because you can see results in front of you every day through helping your fellow citizens and solving problems,” Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said.
The requirements:
Because of the demanding nature of police work, applicants go through rigorous physical and mental tests, and there are several minimal requirements to apply. For example, you must:
• Be at least 21 years old.
• Not have felony convictions or prohibitions to carry a firearm.
• Have completed at least 30 credit hours at an accredited college or university with a “C” average, and/or have a minimum of two years of continuous active duty in the military with an honorable discharge, and/or have been a full-time police officer for at least two continuous years.
• Have a driver’s license.
The process:
• Upon passing the entrance exam, the candidates will be ranked by score and placed on an eligibility list (which is active for two years) by the Fire and Police Board of Examiners.
• When there’s an opening, candidates will be contacted in the order in which they’re ranked and requested to undergo more tests, including a physical and agility test, psychological screening, polygraph test, oral interview, background examination, and medical and drug testing. After passing the additional tests, candidates will be presented by the Department to the Covington Board of Commissioners for their approval to hire.
• New hires then proceed to the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Basic Police Academy, a 20-week program in Richmond, Ky.
• Following graduation from the Academy, police recruits return to the City and begin the 22-week Field Officers Training (FTO) program, which is on-the-job training with veteran officers on different shifts. After successfully completing the FTO program, the new police officer will be assigned to a shift in the Patrol Bureau.
Openings
The Covington Police force currently has 114 uniformed officer positions. With vacancies and expected retirements soon, Nader said the Department is looking to get an array of candidates into the pipeline.
“There is always opportunity for the best candidates,” Nader said. “If you value justice, integrity, and compassion, we encourage you to join our team.”