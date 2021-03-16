CVG moving critical infrastructure projects forward — Rehabilitation on busiest runway starts this week















Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is moving critical infrastructure projects forward this year. One project beginning work this week is the rehabilitation of runway 9/27, the airport’s longest and most utilized runway which directionally runs east/west.

This runway is critical for air cargo operations at CVG, which supports jobs and economic vibrancy. Rehabilitation will consist of new asphalt, concrete, and lighting updates. The project began in the fall of 2020, and closure of the runway begins today. This will impact aircraft landings and takeoffs for approximately six months – moving much of the aircraft operations to other runways. During the project, air traffic to the east and west of the airport will likely decrease, and operations flying north and south of CVG will temporarily increase.



To minimize impacts on operations and surrounding communities, CVG has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and cargo partners to compress the project schedule to one year (six-month closure timeframe) versus the typical two years it would take for a project of this size. The project represents a $69 million investment in airfield infrastructure.



“We are grateful for the support and patience of the community and all partners involved as this important infrastructure update is completed,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This project among others will position CVG well for pandemic recovery and future growth.”



To learn more about the project, please visit this link.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been serving passengers since 1947. CVG welcomed more than 9.1 million passengers in 2019, serving a record number of local passengers. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, CVG still offers the most nonstop destinations and the lowest average airfares in the region. As the 7th largest cargo airport in North America and home to the Amazon Air Hub and DHL Express Global Superhub, CVG is diversified in both passenger and cargo operations. With an annual impact of $6.8 billion on the local economy, the airport drives regional growth and remains a leader in innovation. Learn more about CVG and its response to COVID-19 here.



