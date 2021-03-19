CVG gets $12.3m in additional federal funding through December’s COVID relief act















U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Kenton County Airport Board received $12,340,543 for the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was made available by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, enacted in December.

“CVG is well-positioned to lead Northern Kentucky’s economic comeback as a source of good jobs and essential services to the region. I’m grateful to Candace McGraw, Judge Kris Knochelmann, Judge Gary Moore and the entire airport team who are ready to overcome the challenges of the past year and come roaring back,” said Sen. McConnell. “After the severe economic hardship caused by the coronavirus crisis, Kentucky’s airports are primed to climb to new heights. I’m proud the bipartisan relief legislation I negotiated is delivering additional resources to put the wind at their backs.”

According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. Of CVG’s total award, the airport received $945,248 specifically to support third-party operators, including car rental companies and food vendors.

“Leader McConnell has been a stalwart supporter of airports and aviation throughout the pandemic, and we thank him for his advocacy,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport. “Our industry has been one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic; CVG ended 2020 with only 40% of normal passenger volume. While we are starting to see passengers return as vaccinations increase, the $12.3 million in emergency relief awarded to CVG under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act will go a long way to help us keep people employed and weather a sluggish recovery in 2021 and beyond.”

“CVG remains a vital economic engine and job creator for Northern Kentucky,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Thanks to Senator McConnell for prioritizing this emergency aid for CVG. These funds are critical to keeping our airport workers employed and supporting the numerous measures CVG implemented to ensure a healthy and safe environment for passengers and employees.”



Across Kentucky, 11 airports have so far received a total of $13,467,502 from the December relief bill.



“I want to thank Senator McConnell for his support of Kentucky jobs and communities throughout the pandemic,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “These additional dollars for CVG are needed and appreciated,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore.