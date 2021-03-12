CVG Airport previews this year’s Spring Break travel season — tips to plan ahead and fly healthy















Spring Break travel season has begun and will last for the next month. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) estimates around 400,000 passengers from mid-March to mid-April, which is 50% of 2019 volumes.

The busiest days for Spring Break travel will be Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The busiest weeks will likely be the week of March 22nd and April 12th.

CVG remains the regional leader in offering the most nonstop destinations. The more popular destinations are Tampa/St. Petersburg, Orlando, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale in Florida as well as the Rocky Mountain region. The airport has nonstop service to 12 different destinations in Florida. CVG is currently the only airport in the region with direct service to LAX, BOS, AZA (Mesa) and SLC during Spring Break travel. To review nonstop flights offered at CVG, please check here.

Below are some tips and updates for those traveling in the coming weeks:

• Arrive to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid missing your flight. Parking is consolidated in the Terminal garage and may be limited. Various construction projects and utility work in the area are causing traffic issues and delays. CVG’s travel advisory page with maps is located here.

• Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available on-site as an added convenience for travelers.

• CVG was the first airport in the Midwest to achieve global airport health accreditation in 2020. The airport continues to enhance its Fly Healthy initiatives, including rigorous cleaning protocols and disinfecting.

• Plan your trip through the airport – those steps from the curb to the gate – maintaining physical distance.

• Pack appropriately – remember extra masks and hand sanitizer.

“Passenger safety is our top priority as evidenced by our global health accreditation,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “As vaccine distribution picks up it is a good time to plan ahead and book that trip. We encourage passengers to visit our website which provides information, videos and links to resources for travelers to feel comfortable and confident when arriving back to the airport.”

Across the country, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates daily passenger volume will remain well below pre-pandemic levels according to a recent release. The agency has strengthened its operational readiness in anticipation of some increase in travel and provided its own tips for navigating the security checkpoint.