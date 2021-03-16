Crittendon continues Ryle’s run of top players on Division I girls basketball all-conference team















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle senior guard Brie Crittendon carried on what’s become a team tradition by being voted Division I Player of the Year on the all-conference teams selected by the Northern Kentucky Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

This is the third consecutive year that a Ryle player has earned the large-school division’s top honor. Maddie Scherr was last year’s winner and Lauren Schwartz received the award in 2019.

During the regular season, Crittendon averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals for the 20-2 Ryle team that was ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press state media poll.

The Eastern Kentucky University recruit is among this year’s nominees for Miss Kentucky Basketball after being named 9th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

Brossart senior center Marie Kiefer was voted Division II Player of the Year by local coaches for the second straight year. A Ball State University recruit, she’s averaging a double-double with 20.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jenna Lillard of Ludlow was the top vote-getter in the Division III coaches poll. The junior center is averaging 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Panthers, who had a perfect record against division opponents for the second consecutive year.

Joel Steczynski of Dixie Heights and Katie Haitz of Ryle tied in the balloting for Division I Coach of the Year. The other award-winners were Mark Clinkenbeard of Walton-Verona in Division II and Aaron Stamm of Ludlow in Division III.

Dixie Heights finished the regular season on a 17-game winning streak and have a 22-2 record going into the 34th District Tournament.

DIVISION I

Brie Crittendon (Ryle), Mya Meredith (Scott), Sydney Lockard (Dixie Heights), Whitney Lind (Cooper), Madelyn Lawson (Dixie Heights) Lacey Bradshaw (Notre Dame), Abby Holtman (Ryle), Sofia Allen (Scott), Kelsie Anderson (Boone County), Kylie Koeninger (Campbell County), Macie Feldman (Notre Dame), Quinn Eubank (Ryle), Kay Freihofer (Cooper), Laci Reinhart (Dixie Heights).

Player of the Year – Brie Crittendon (Ryle)

Miss Hustle Award – Skyler Holder (Boone County)

Academic Award – Alexis Baker (Simon Kenton)

Coaches of the Year – Joel Steczynski (Dixie Heights), Katie Haitz (Ryle)

DIVISION II

Marie Kiefer (Brossart), Rylee Turner (NewCath), Grace Bezold (Holy Cross), Kelsey Listerman (Highlands), Rory O’Hara (Highlands), Julia Hunt (Holy Cross), Annie Heck (NewCath), Haylee Neeley (Walton-Verona), Carlie Arlinghaus (Beechwood), Morgan Flanagan (St. Henry), Jordan Rowe (Brossart), Emma Riccobene (Highlands), Maggie Buerger (Walton-Verona), Kylie Lay (Walton-Verona).

Player of the Year – Marie Kiefer (Brossart)

Miss Hustle Awards – Kayla Unkraut (St. Henry), Alyssa Harris (Highlands)

Academic Award – Emma Mallery (Highlands)

Co-Coach of the Year – Mark Clinkenbeard (Walton-Verona)

DIVISION III

Jenna Lillard (Ludlow), Mylee Garrett (Ludlow), Deja Joseph (Bellevue), Lizzie Thomas (Villa Madonna), Lacey Holt (Dayton), Jaden Bivens (Bellevue), Kiki Unkraut (Villa Madonna), Paige Arnold (Ludlow), Angel Thomas (Dayton), Sofia Durstock (Villa Madonna).

Player of the Year – Jenna Lillard (Ludlow)

Miss Hustle Award – Mylee Garrett (Ludlow)

Academic Award – Hannah Willmott (Villa Madonna)

Coach of the Year – Aaron Stamm (Ludlow)