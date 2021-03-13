CovCath uses 28-8 run in third quarter, coasts to 74-45 win over Madison Central on Friday night















NKyTribune staff

Covington Catholic shot 67 percent from the field during a 28-8 run in the third quarter and coasted to a 74-45 win over Madison Central on Friday night in Park Hills.

Reece Murphy scored 17 points off the bench, including four shots from 3-point range, to lead CovCath. Evan Ipsaro and Mitchell Rylee each netted 10 points for the Colonels, who improved to 22-3. Ipsaro also dished out six assists, grabbed seven rebounds and collected three steals.

CovCath built a 30-18 halftime lead by holding Madison Central to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field. The Colonels then sealed the victory by converting 67 percent of their shots — including 5-for-7 from behind the arc — in the third quarter to extend their lead to 58-26.

Donovan Stocks added nine points for CovCath, while teammates Colin McHale and Mekhi Wilson each scored eight points. Chandler Starks scored six points, dished out three assists and added a blocked shot.

CovCath finished 11-for-26 from 3-point range. The Colonels won the rebounding battle by a 31-20 margin.

Jayden West scored 12 points to lead Madison Central, which dropped to 16-9. The Indians committed 16 turnovers and shot 42.9 percent from the field.

Earlier this season, CovCath posted a 64-48 win at Madison Central. Rylee scored 23 points to lead CovCath in that victory, while Starks added 12 points and nine rebounds.

CovCath plays Holmes in the opener of the 35th District Tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Holmes (5-14) closed the regular season Friday night with a 65-53 win at Newport.

Beechwood (23-5) meets Holy Cross (13-8) at 8 p.m. in the second game of 35th District Tournament, which is being held at Holmes this season. Beechwood owns a nine-game winning streak entering the postseason.

The 35th District Tournament championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

CovCath is seeking its fourth straight 9th Region championship.

BOYS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

32nd DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN

Monday, March 15

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY

Wednesday, March 17

Conner vs. Boone County, 5:30 p.m.

Ryle vs. Cooper, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD

Monday, March 15

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

St. Henry vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 5 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Championship game, 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Tuesday, March 16

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT DAYTON

Monday, March 15

Bellevue vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Highlands vs. Bellevue-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport

Thursday, March 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT TWO SITES

Monday, March 15

Brossart at Scott, 7 p.m.

Calvary Christian at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Championship game at site to be determined, 7 p.m.

GIRLS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

32nd DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN

Monday, March 15

Walton-Verona vs. Williamstown, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Simon Kenton vs. Grant County, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY

Tuesday, March 16

Ryle vs. Boone County, 5:30 p.m.

Cooper vs. Conner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD

Monday, March 15

Lloyd vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd-Villa Madonna winner, 5 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Championship game, 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLMES

Wednesday, March 17

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT DAYTON

Monday, March 15

Newport vs. Dayton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Highlands vs. Newport-Dayton winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT TWO SITES

Tuesday, March 16

Brossart at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Championship: Brossart-Campbell County winner at Scott, 7 p.m.