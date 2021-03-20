CovCath, St. Henry to square off in 9th Region Tournament opener on Monday night at Holmes















NKyTribune staff

The opening round of the 9th Region Tournament will feature two of the top three teams in the latest Associated Press state poll squaring off, as No. 2 St. Henry faces No. 3 Covington Catholic on Monday night at Holmes.

St. Henry is 17-3 overall and is the runner-up from the 34th District, while CovCath is 24-3 and the champion of the 35th District. In their only meeting this season, St. Henry pulled out a 61-60 win over CovCath.

CovCath had the option to play the game on its home floor in Park Hills but instead chose to hold the contest at Holmes, which is hosting the semifinals and championship later in the week.

Highlands (23-4) will play host to Ryle (9-12) in the other first-round game in the upper bracket on Monday night. The CovCath/St. Henry winner takes on the Highlands/Ryle survivor at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Holmes.

Conner (15-6) takes on Holy Cross (14-9) in a first-round game n Hebron on Monday night. Dixie Heights (20-5) plays host to Newport (7-16) in the other first-round contest in the lower bracket on Monday night.

The Conner/Holy Cross winner meets either Dixie Heights or Newport at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 9th Region championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Holmes.

CovCath is the three-time defending 9th Region champion.

GIRLS BRACKET SET: The 9th Region girls bracket was also set on Saturday. Three-time defending champion Ryle (22-2) will play host to Newport Central Catholic (12-10) in a first-round game on Thursday. The winner will meet either Notre Dame (19-4) or Ludlow (19-8) in the semifinals.

The other bracket features Dixie Heights (24-2) playing host to Cooper (17-4) in a first-round game. Highlands (19-6) meets Holy Cross (16-8) in the other opener at Fort Thomas. The Dixie Heights/Cooper winner takes on the Highlands/Holy Cross survivor in the semifinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday (March 27) at Holmes. The 9th Region championship game is set for March 29 at 7 p.m. at Holmes.