CovCath claims 35th District Tournament crown with 84-62 win over Holy Cross on Thursday night

Given the fact Covington Catholic’s three losses this season are by a combined six points, it’s no surprise the Colonels are headed to the 9th Region Tournament as overwhelming favorites.

CovCath reinforced that fact on Thursday night during an 84-62 victory against Holy Cross in the 35th District Tournament championship game at Holmes. The Colonels shot 72.7 percent from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Indians and claim the 35th District title.

Evan Ipsaro poured in 29 points as CovCath (24-3) extended its winning streak to eight. Ipsaro shot 10-for-16 from the field and drained a trio of 3-pointers. He also dished out three assists and made all six of his free throws.

Mitchell Rylee added 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for CovCath, which converted 12 free throws in 14 attempts during the fourth quarter to seal the win. Donovan Stocks scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists as the Colonels shot 58 percent from the field.

CovCath used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to turn a 22-20 deficit into a 36-24 lead. Ipsaro netted 12 points in the first half as the Colonels took a 38-29 advantage at intermission. Blake Robinson scored 11 points to pace Holy Cross in the opening half.

Holy Cross battled back in the third quarter by hitting 53.3 percent of its shots from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, to cut the CovCath lead to 55-51 going into the final period.

CovCath, though, shot 8-for-11 from the field in the fourth quarter and held Holy Cross to just four field goals the final eight minutes to secure the victory.

Sophomore guard Jacob Meyer scored 23 points to lead Holy Cross, which dropped to 14-9 and advanced to the regional as the district runner-up. Robinson and Brandon McClendon each finished with 14 points for the Indians, who eliminated Beechwood from the 35th District Tournament on Tuesday night.

CovCath sophomore forward Chandler Starks finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The Colonels are ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll.

CovCath won the rebounding battle by a 33-21 margin and converted 18 of its 26 free throws. The Colonels committed just five turnovers, compared to 12 for Holy Cross.

Earlier this season, CovCath posted a 78-44 win at Holy Cross. A year ago, CovCath defeated Holy Cross twice. The Colonels won the regular-season meeting by an 87-40 score at Holy Cross. CovCath then eliminated Holy Cross from the 35th District Tournament with a 79-63 victory.

CovCath’s three losses this season are to North Laurel (89-87 in overtime), Cincinnati St. Xavier (52-49) and St. Henry (61-60).

HIGHLANDS WINS 36TH DISTRICT TITLE: Highlands ran its winning streak to 14 games with an 85-55 triumph over Newport on Thursday night to take the 36th District Tournament championship. The Bluebirds improved to 23-4, while Newport dropped to 7-16.

Highlands has scored at least 80 points in each of its past 10 games, including 90 or more four times. The last team to hold the Bluebirds to under 80 points was Bishop Brossart, which dropped a 79-51 decision to Highlands on Feb. 20.

SIMON KENTON CLAIMS 32ND DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Simon Kenton posted a 75-67 win over Walton-Verona in the 32nd District Tournament championship game on Thursday night at Williamstown.

The Pioneers upped their record to 15-8, while Walton-Verona is 15-14. Both teams will advance to next week’s 8th Region Tournament.