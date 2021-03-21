Community rallies around Oriental Wok’s Mike Wong family, providing support in face of violent threats















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

When the Mike Wong family — of Oriental Wok fame — put out the word that the family was suffering from the “nationwide brutality against the Asian community,” its NKY community responded with outrage against the racism — and with the love and embrace of their community.

Thousands responded with encouraging words — and by swarming to the restaurant to show support. The positive messages lauded this “wonderful American family,” called them the “best people on earth,” and offered support and encouragement all around.

Here is the message shared on the Oriental Wok Facebook page:

Violence, home and cars egged, phone calls saying ‘Go Back to China,’ walking staff safely to cars at night, police on the premises, crude and violent threats — these are shameful acts against our good friends and neighbors. And are, frankly, just unbelievable. Yet they are real, are happening around the country — and too many are far more violent and ugly than this.

Ft. Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman said in a statement, “The Oriental Wok restaurant is an integral member of our close-knit community. We will not tolerate hateful actions or threats of any kind.

“I am proud to stand with the Wong family and employees of the Oriental Wok and thank our police department for their quick response to the threats made against this fine business.”

The Ft. Mitchell police department says officers are investigating the threats and asked anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible. They are reportedly attempting to trace phone calls.

meetNKY responded with support for the “local treasure” and asked everyone to stand up for “your Asian friends” and stand against anti-Asian hate-speech and this reprehensible behavior.

The NKY Chamber issued a lengthy statement denouncing hate and violence and urged everyone to speak out against discrimination.

“The Wong family are welcoming, engaged members of our community,” the statement read, “and represent the best of Northern Kentucky.”

Even the restaurant’s competitors spoke up. Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment reached out to say they were “heartbroken” and denounced “every single instance of hate, ignorance and violence you have faced.”

“While your restaurants have delighted us with your amazing food,” Ruby said, “your hearts and generosity of spirt are what truly have inspired thousands of people. You’re shining examples of the best our community has to offer.”

Mike and Helen Wong opened their “little restaurant with big dreams” in 1977.

“Our story is about sacrifice, a cultural revolution and the American dream,” Wong wrote on his website. “Through our immigrant journey we embraced our new country and America welcomed our entrepreneurial spirit. We share out Chinese culture through Oriental Wok, one meal at a time . . .my entire family is still honored to welcome you with genuine hospitality.”

Mike Wong is recognized as a terrific host who welcomes guests with a special flair and friendliness. The restaurant has a loyal clientele and is a gathering place for the Who’s Who of Northern Kentucky — and anybody who loves good food and good service.

The restaurant is always hosting benefits for charity and their customers look to them for the celebration of life’s milestones. Warmth and welcome will always be found there.