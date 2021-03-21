Cincinnati Zoo partners with Electrada to provide amenity to patrons with electric charging needs















The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – recognized as the “Greenest Zoo in America” – has revved up its sustainability efforts. Partnering with Electrada, a Cincinnati-based electric mobility company, the Zoo now provides a unique amenity to patrons with electric vehicle (EV) charging needs.

Utilizing one of the four dual-port chargers, visitors now have the ability to power their EVs using solar energy captured by the Zoo’s solar arrays located in the Vine Street parking lot.

“The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is delighted to offer our 57,000 annual passholders and guests the opportunity to charge their EVs using electricity generated from our on-site state-of-the-art solar canopy,” said Mark Fisher, Cincinnati Zoo Vice President of Facilities and Sustainability. “The installation of this new equipment provides us with yet another opportunity to educate the general public about renewable energy initiatives, and how they can get involved.”

“For years now, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has been at the forefront of sustainable practices in the Greater Cincinnati area,” noted Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada. “We are proud to be working with the Zoo to create a more inclusive community, where clean and affordable mobility solutions are available for all.”

Electrada invests in and operates EV charging infrastructure as a high-reliability, affordable and convenient turnkey service to drivers and site host partners. Using technology from FLO | AddEnergie, a leading North American network and technology provider, Electrada delivers a high-performing, community-focused charging solution for EV drivers where they work, live, shop, and play.