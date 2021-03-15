Churchill Downs moving forward with revitalization of Turfway Park, groundbreaking on Friday















As part of its ongoing efforts to bring strength and innovation to Kentucky’s signature horse racing industry, Churchill Downs is moving forward with its plans to revitalize Turfway Park in Northern Kentucky.

A groundbreaking event is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Churchill Downs is investing $145 million in the Turfway Park project, which is expected to create approximately 800 construction jobs and 400 new full- and part-time positions to operate and manage the facility.

The state-of-the-art venue will offer live Thoroughbred and historical horse racing and is expected to open in Summer 2022.

The groundbreaking event will also be streamed via Facebook Live: facebook.com/Turfway.

Speakers include:

• The Honorable Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky

• Senator John Schickel

• Representative Adam Koenig

• The Honorable Diane Whalen, Mayor of Florence, Kentucky

• Bill Carstanjen, CEO, Churchill Downs, Inc.

• Chip Bach, General Manager, Turfway Racing and Gaming

Churchill Downs Inc.