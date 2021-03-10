Chamber’s NKY Young Professionals host new virtual event series, Leading Well starting March 11















On Thursday, March 11 Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will host the first event in a new virtual event series titled Leading Well from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The three-part professional development series will aim to help young professionals gain the knowledge and encouragement needed during a critical point of growth in their careers.

NKYP, a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, connects young leaders with meaningful programming and events to support long-term growth and development. The program engages young professionals in the community with a goal to make a difference in their companies and the region.

For this professional series, NKYP is partnering with the Talent Magnet Institute®, which assists organizations in developing and investing in their people leaders. The organization supports the effort to align business strategy to a proactive talent strategy and holistic talent development approach. Talent Magnet Institute’s goal is to help transform organizations’ leadership and accelerate their success.

“This upcoming Leading Well series will provide a platform for our young professionals to develop as leaders and form meaningful connections,” said Ellen Bates, 2020-21 Chair for NKYP. “These interactive professional development sessions are critical to building a strong workforce for our region’s future.”

The Leading Well series will address the following professional development topics:

• Thursday, March 11 – Leading Yourself is Critical to Long-Term Success (Managing Up)

• Thursday, April 15 – Relationship Building to Accelerate Career Growth (Networking)

• Thursday, May 13 – Building Inclusive and Equitable Teams and Community (DEI)

“The Talent Magnet Institute is excited to launch this new program with the NKYP to provide our next generation of leaders across the region with an opportunity to elevate and further develop their skills,” said Mike Sipple, Jr., President of Centennial, and Co-Founder and CEO of Talent Magnet Institute. “This program will provide young professionals with the tools and support needed to become growth-minded leaders with a desire to be proactive in the way they develop, build and attract other talent, or become ‘talent magnets’, for their organizations.”

NKYP is committed to bringing the best possible programs, content and speakers to young professionals in the region. The virtual event series is free to NKYP Passport Holders and $15 per event for non Passport Holders.

Registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/NKYP

