Chamber Women’s Initiative professional series to focus on cultural competence, features Roula Allouch















Roula Allouch is a nationally recognized attorney and civil rights activist. The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PNC, is inviting women and men to join them for the next event in its Professional Series where Allouch will share her expertise on the value of embracing different cultures and perspectives to maximize professional growth.

Themed, Cultural Competence: How to Embrace Unique Perspectives to Maximize Professional Growth, the Women’s Initiative’s Spring Professional Series will take place Tuesday, March 23, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The virtual event will feature Allouch, whose litigation experience includes matters involving employment, civil rights, personal injury and workers’ compensation, sharing stories about her experiences living and working in Northern Kentucky. Additionally, Allouch will discuss the ways attendees can enhance their own cultural competency.

“We hear so much about diversity, equity and inclusion that they sometimes become endangered of just feeling like the latest buzzwords; with all her achievements, Allouch is living proof why they are not,” says Sarah Gray, Vice President of Business Banking at U.S. Bank and Women’s Initiative Professional Series Committee Chair. “We look forward to hearing her share her invaluable insights to ensure the progress our region has made continues for people of color, women, and our community as a whole.”

Registration for the WI Professional Series is free to NKY Chamber members and NKYP Passport members.

Tickets are $15 for future members. Pre-registration is required online.

The daughter of Syrian immigrants, Allouch graduated magna cum laude from the University of Kentucky (UK) in 2003 before earning her juris doctor from UK’s College of Law in 2006. Licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in Ohio and Kentucky as well as the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, Allouch serves as Chair of the National Board of Directors for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest American Muslim advocacy group.

She is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Bar Association’s Rule of Law Initiative and serves as a Kentucky delegate to the Association’s House of Delegates. Recently, she was recognized as a Daughter of Greatness by the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, where she also serves on its Board of Directors. A faculty member with the Islamic Seminary of America, her interest in the arts led to her joining the Leadership Committee of the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival.