Beshear says vaccines open to 50-and-older, opens more sites; reports 785 cases, catch-up death count

Gov. Andy Beshear announced all Kentuckian 50 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on or after March 22.
He said all Kentuckians ages 16 and older will be able to sign up for appointments by April 12.
“Kentuckians deemed most vulnerable should still get priority, and they will, but we can’t have these vaccines sitting in a freezer. We are in a race against the COVID-19 variants and we’ve got to get it out fast,” said Gov. Beshear.
The Governor also announced three new regional vaccination locations today, raising the state’s total number of vaccination sites to 570.
Case Information
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 785
New deaths today: 448
Positivity rate: 3.23%
Total deaths: 5,504
Currently hospitalized: 449
Currently in ICU: 110
Currently on ventilator: 57
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette and Simpson. Each county reported at least 35 new cases.
Gov. Beshear explained the state reported record deaths today because 417 of those deaths were determined to have been caused by COVID-19 after an additional death certificate audit. When Ohio conducted the same type of audit, they reported 4,000 additional deaths; Indiana reported more than 1,500 additional deaths after this type of audit.
“The way that we normally get our information on deaths is through local health departments. We then check the information, make sure it is a COVID-19 death – it goes through a committee – and then it moves onto our report. That’s why sometimes local health departments will report a death earlier than we do.
“There are some deaths we receive that we determine are not a COVID-19 death. Our commitment is first to be accurate, but second, to make sure that there are no unknown soldiers, that we account for every single individual we’ve lost and we recognize every single grieving family. So what we have done is we have pulled every death certificate from November to the end of January that lists COVID-19. We have then compared those to what we have reported, what came up from the local health departments.
“For those we don’t have a report for, we then see if there is a positive COVID-19 test we can connect their case to. With those, where we know the individual had it, we then look at the documentation in the same way that we would if it came up through the local health department.”
Free Round-Trip Transportation to Vaccine Appointments Expand
Beshear said three additional transportation providers – Scottsville Transit, the Owensboro Transit System and the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority – are now offering free rides to and from vaccination sites.
Unemployment Insurance Update
Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on unemployment insurance (UI).
New Log-In and Home Screen: A new, more secure and user-friendly UI log-in and home screen will launch tomorrow. All users will need to start with the “Log in” to get started with the new registration process. The Kentucky Career Center home page will have information and a tutorial video about the new registration process.
Waiver for Returning Overpayments: Cubbage said Gov. Beshear signed Senate Bill 7 (SB 7), which provides a waiver option for Kentuckians who received requests to return UI overpayments. Unemployment insurance claimants who were notified that they were overpaid can appeal that determination first. If those overpayment determinations are not overturned on appeal, claimants can seek a waiver.
“The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) is reviewing the language in SB 7 and will be working with U.S. Department of Labor federal guidance in order to implement the new waiver program as quickly as possible,” said Cubbage.
Bank of America Debit Card Balances: Cubbage said claimants now have until March 31 to spend balances on Bank of America debit cards. If claimants have funds remaining on their card after that time, OUI will send them a paper check with that balance.
Bar and Restaurant Curfew Extension
Beshear said he is extending the curfew on bars and restaurants by one hour. Businesses can now serve food and drinks until 12 a.m. local time and can stay open until 1 a.m. local time.
Vaccines
Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website.
Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.
Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the Commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky.
Kentuckians can find transportation services near them at kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.