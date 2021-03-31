Beshear says Kentucky is on positive trajectory, leading our border states; 751 cases, 13 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 751 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.9% positivity rate Tuesday.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”

Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians that there are thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available over the next few weeks at Norton Healthcare (register here), UK Health Care’s vaccination site at Kroger Field (register here) and the Kroger Frankfort Regional Vaccination site (register here or call 866-211-5320); King’s Daughters Pavilion also has hundreds of available appointments (call 606-408-2683).

Case Information



Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 751

New deaths today: 13

New audit deaths: 10

Positivity rate: 2.9%

Total deaths: 6,065

Currently hospitalized: 378

Currently in ICU: 91

Currently on ventilator: 37

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (130), Fayette (55), Christian (26) and Scott (25). Each county reported at least 25 new cases.

Boone County reported 19 cases, Kenton County 16 and Campbell County 11.

More Information

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).