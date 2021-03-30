Beshear reports 40% of KY adults are vaccinated; 310 new cases, 11 deaths, mask mandate extended

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults – a really exciting milestone. We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up,” said Gov. Beshear.
Case Information
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 310
New deaths today: 11
New audit deaths: 0
Positivity rate: 2.89%
Total deaths: 6,042
Currently hospitalized: 364
Currently in ICU: 87
Currently on ventilator: 41
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (60), Kenton (16), Carter (15) and Harlan (15). Each county reported at least 15 new cases.
Boone reported 12 cases and Campbell 5 cases.
Mask mandate extended
To help protect lives as we finish the fight against COVID-19, the Governor signed an executive order extending Kentucky’s mask mandate for another 30 days.
40-up eligible for vaccines
All Kentuckians 40 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible. To see all vaccination sites, click here. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, click here.
“Kentucky has been and remains the best performing state of all of our seven border states in terms of the percentage of our population that has had at least one dose of the vaccine – and that’s whether you look at the total population, the population 16 or older or the population 65 or older,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Please get the very first vaccine that’s available to you.”
The Governor and Dr. Stack emphasized that while cases are declining in Kentucky as vaccines increase, it is too early to relax all precautions, as the more contagious B117 COVID-19 variant spreads in the Commonwealth and across the country.
“We now know that in at least 15 counties across the state, we have found COVID-19 variants, the predominant one being the B117 variant (associated with the United Kingdom) and also some cases of the South African variant as well,” said Dr. Stack. “It’s really important that you take the vaccine as soon as you have the opportunity because if we allow this virus to spread too rapidly by not getting vaccinated, it has more of an opportunity to mutate and change, learning how to get more effective.”
Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund
“In a year, this evil virus has taken now more than 6,000 Kentuckians. In just late January, when we crossed 3,000 Kentuckians lost to this virus, we began planting flags here for each loss on the Capitol grounds,” said Gov. Beshear. “To extend this honor into the future, on March 6, I announced the creation of the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund, which will help develop a permanent memorial to the victims of this war right here on Capitol grounds.”
Kentuckians can dedicate a donation to someone they have lost or someone they want to honor. All donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
If there are additional funds remaining after the memorial is fully funded, they will be used to assist Kentuckians who lost a loved one to COVID in reimbursing a portion of their funeral or burial expenses.
To make a donation or obtain more information, visit TeamKYCOVIDMemorial.ky.gov.
The Governor said he soon will announce an artist call to encourage submissions and proposals on the design of the memorial.
Auto Supplier Eberspaecher North America Plans 214 Jobs with New Louisville Facility
Eberspaecher North America Inc., a system developer and supplier of exhaust technology, thermal management systems and automotive electronics, is expected to create 214 quality job opportunities with a more than $30 million investment to establish a new operation in Louisville, Beshear announced.
College Access Program Makes Higher Education More Affordable for Kentucky Students
Kentucky students who need financial aid to pay for college or technical training will have more help this fall, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Through a combination of more state funding, supported by Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky General Assembly, and a changing applicant population, KHEAA is increasing the maximum awards for College Access Program grants, which provide need-based assistance to undergraduate students.
Gov. Beshear, Faith Leaders Promote Event to Vaccinate 2,500 Kentuckians
On Saturday, Gov. Beshear and faith leaders representing more than 50 churches attended a 12-hour vaccination event organized by UofL Health in West Louisville, which included 2,500 available appointments for Kentuckians to be vaccinated.