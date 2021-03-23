Beshear reports 294 cases, 11 deaths, positivity lowest since 2020; get vaccinated (1,186,000 have)















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s lowest positivity rate since last July 3 and updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’ve come too far and we’ve lost too much to mess this up now. So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated,” said Gov. Beshear. “And if you’re thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder. Think about all the individuals you can protect. Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses.”

The Governor shared a video filmed at Sayre Christian Village, a continuing care retirement community in Lexington, encouraging vaccinations and highlighting the day family and friends were once again allowed to visit residents.

“Our long-term care facilities and our skilled nursing homes were some of the hardest-hit communities during this pandemic, not only with cases and deaths, but with the separation from loved ones for over a year,” said Gov. Beshear. “The vaccine has changed everything for long-term care, but this progress depends on us. As these facilities reopen their doors, they need us, everybody else in Kentucky, to sign up for the vaccine.”

The Governor said more than 1,186,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated already.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 294

New deaths today: 11

New audit deaths: 50

Positivity rate: 2.93%

Total deaths: 5,799

Currently hospitalized: 434

Currently in ICU: 95

Currently on ventilator: 63

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Knox, Warren and Madison. Each county reported at least 10 new cases.

Kenton County reported 9 cases, Campbell 7 and Boone 5.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Kentucky’s vaccine map lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so individuals can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment. Below the vaccine map, Kentuckians can find additional vaccination sites at Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as independent pharmacies.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the Commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them at kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.

Gov. Beshear Signs Bill to Cap Insulin Costs, 12 Other Bills

Beshear signed House Bill 95 (HB 95), protecting the health and lives of Kentuckians with diabetes by capping the cost of insulin at $30 per 30-day supply for those with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.

Before it was sent to the Governor’s desk, HB 95 passed the Kentucky House of Representatives and Kentucky Senate without a single negative vote.

The Governor also signed 12 other bills that support and expand quality health care for Kentucky families.

He vetoed five bills that would strip power from the executive branch, in some cases violating the Constitution or risking significant taxpayer dollars.

Gov. Beshear Congratulates Women’s Basketball Teams

“I want to take a moment to congratulate two great teams in Kentucky – the UK and UofL women’s basketball teams,” the Governor said. “Tonight, the Cards are taking on the Marist Red Foxes at 8 p.m. for their first game in the tournament. On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, I want to wish you the best of luck tonight.

“And congratulations are due to UK’s women’s basketball team for their win over Idaho State on Sunday in the first round of the tournament. The Cats are advancing on tomorrow to face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. Both of these teams are making Kentucky very proud. Go Cats and go Cards!”