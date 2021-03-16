Beshear announces COVID memorial for Capitol grounds as 5,000 deaths reached; 36 new cases















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

On the same day that he observed the milestone of one million Kentuckians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another milestone: 5,000 deaths due to the virus.

There were 23 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported Monday after going through the audit process, which raises the pandemic total to 5,005.

“We want to mark this by opening the Team Kentucky COVID-19 memorial fund so we can ensure that no Kentuckian is ever forgotten,” Beshear said.

The website accepts donations and provides more information about how to make a tax-deductible donation. Soon, there will be a call made for artists to encourage them to submit ideas and proposals on the design of the permanent monument.

“This memorial is an opportunity for willing Kentuckians to help honor the memory of those who died because of this virus as well as honor the sacrifices made by all Kentuckians during this terrible pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “This memorial will also remind future generations of the hardships that the entire Commonwealth endured during this difficult time and the sacrifices we all made to overcome it.”

Contributions can be made in the name of a lost loved one or friend or in the name of someone who has sacrificed and stepped up during the pandemic. The memorial will be located on the Capitol grounds.

Any money remaining in the fund will be used to help reimburse a portion of burial and funeral costs for the families of Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19.

The latest victims who lost their lives ranged in age from 47 to 92. Five were from Jefferson County; Fayette County had four; there were two in Logan and Warren counties; and one each in Barren, Bullitt, Calloway, Greenup, Kenton, Lyon, Meade, Mercer, Montgomery, and Pike counties.

A total of 396 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to state public health officials on Monday, up about 65 from last Monday, but down 49 from Sunday.That raises the number of cases in Kentucky to 416,610, since the first confirmed case on March 6, 2020.

The top 10 counties for new cases on Monday were Jefferson with 91; Fayette 34; Warren 16; Laurel 14; Knox and McCracken 12; Boone 11; while Clay, Hardin, and Madison each had 9.

Monday saw 464 Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Of them, 114 were in the ICU and 67 on a ventilator. All three numbers are declines from Sunday.

The state’s positivity rate was 3.99% based on a seven-day rolling average. That is identical to Sunday, and up 0.01% from Saturday. The rate has been hovering just below 4.00% during the past five days.

Gov. Beshear noted that Monday was when licensed child-care facilities were allowed to return to traditional classroom group sizes. By Kentucky law, the group sizes range from 10 for infants, with a staff-to-child ratio of one to five; to 30 children for kids ages 7 and older and a staff-to-child ratio of one to 25.

“A bright day in Kentucky just got brighter,” the governor said. “The care that has been taken to protect Kentucky’s children and hard-working childcare staff will continue even as group sizes increase.”

Children and adults will be screened for fever and contagious symptoms when they enter child care facilities. Personal protective equipment will be provided and worn, and proper sanitization and infection-control measures will be required.

Social distancing requirements will continue to be observed and facility visits will be limited. The same staff members are being asked to work with the same children each day, reducing potential exposure.

Beshear also said another good week of declines in COVID-19 cases could lead to a further raising of capacities at restaurants and bars. A week ago, they increased from 50% to 60% of capacity.

To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine information, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, and other information on the state’s pandemic response click here.