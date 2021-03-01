Balanced attack ignites eight-game Dixie Heights win streak; Highlands drains 16 treys in road victory















By Don Owen

NKyTribune sports editor

A balanced scoring attack has ignited an eight-game winning streak for Dixie Heights, which is 17-3 going into a Tuesday night road contest at Mason County.

Dixie Heights extended its winning streak to eight with a 64-34 triumph at Cooper on Saturday. Keirnan Geraci led the Colonels with 16 points, while teammate Ian Snelling added 15 points. Geraci and Snelling both drained a trio of 3-pointers as Dixie Heights shot 54.2 percent from the field.

Jason Summe chipped in 11 points for Dixie Heights. Billy Wogenstahl added nine points and nine rebounds, while Jay Flynn netted seven points.

The previous night, Dixie Heights coasted to a 68-47 victory over Holmes as Snelling and Geraci each scored 19 points. Snelling also drained a trio of 3-pointers in that win against the Bulldogs.

Dixie Heights has won 14 of its past 15 games, with the only loss a 69-57 setback at St. Henry.

Snelling leads the Dixie Heights scoring attack with 14.6 points per game. He has also buried a team-leading 32 shots from 3-point range. Geraci averages 14.2 points per contest, while Wogenstahl (12.7 ppg) and Summe (10.7 ppg) also score in double figures.

Wogenstahl is the team’s top rebounder at 7.8 boards per contest.

Flynn is scoring 7.2 points per game and has drained 26 shots from 3-point range. The junior guard is also 29-for-30 (96.7 percent) at the free-throw line this season.

As a team Dixie Heights is shooting 72.7 percent at the line, with four players converting at least 77 percent of their charity tosses.

A year ago, Dixie Heights finished with a 10-21 record and was runner-up to St. Henry in the 34rd District Tournament. The Colonels advanced to the 9th Region Tournament, where they dropped a 72-58 decision to Highlands.

HIGHLANDS ON A ROLL: Highlands knocked down 16 shots from 3-point range during an 86-54 win at Rowna County on Friday. The Bluebirds placed four players in double figures, led by Sam Vinson’s 19 points.

William Herald drained four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Bluebirds, who shot 61.5 percent from beyond the arc. Luke Muller added 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and Zachary Barth finished with 14 points.

Highlands is 16-4 and owns a seven-game winning streak. Vinson leads the Bluebirds in scoring at 23.3 points per game. Muller averages 15.4 points per contest and has buried a team-leading 68 shots from 3-point range.

COVCATH DEFEATS MADISON CENTRAL: Mitchell Rylee scored 23 points to lead Covington Catholic to a 64-48 win at Madison Central on Saturday. Rylee shot 11-for-15 from the field as the Colonels improved to 18-3.

Rylee is shooting 73.4 percent from the field this season. The 6-foot-7 junior center leads CovCath in scoring at 16.6 points per game.

Chandler Starks added 12 points and nine rebounds for CovCath, while Donovan Stocks finished with 11 points. The Colonels shot 53.1 percent from the field to pick up the road victory.

