Wucherer records triple-double, NKU volleyball rallies for road victory against Green Bay on Monday

Miranda Wucherer registered her second consecutive triple-double with 11 kills, 25 assists and 13 digs as the Northern Kentucky University volleyball team rallied for a 14-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-21 win at Green Bay on Monday afternoon.

Wucherer, a junior setter/right-side hitter, attacked at a .444 clip as NKU improved to 3-2. Kaelin Gentile hit .643 for the Norse and finished with 10 kills, while Abby Kanakry collected a team-leading 14 kills.

After dropping the first set, NKU hit a blistering .571 with 14 kills and just two errors in 21 attacks to take the second stanza. Kanakry notched five kills and contributed one of the team’s three aces in the second set.

In the third set, NKU bolted out to an 11-4 advantage and later used five unanswered points to push the lead to 16-5. NKU tallied the last five points of the set, with Anna Brinkmann capping it off with back-to-back service aces.

NKU terminated .394 of its attempts in the third set, tallying 18 kills, while Green Bay managed a just three kills and hit .000. Wucherer and Brinkmann led the way with five kills apiece.

The Norse led by as many as nine points in the fourth set and held off a Green Bay rally to secure the win. Brinkmann (10 kills, 10 digs on Monday) has collected double-doubles in the past three matches and now has 23 in her career.

Wucherer now has six career triple-doubles. NKU libero Ashton Terrill scooped up a match-high 16 digs, while Peytton Bagwell added two solo blocks and four block assists.

Green Bay dropped to 2-5 with the loss.

NKU and Green Bay will conclude the series at the Kress Center on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)