Winter storm forces All “A” Classic organizers to cancel 2021 state tournament in Richmond

A massive winter storm forced the organizers of the All “A” Classic to cancel the entire boys and girls state basketball tournaments at Eastern Kentucky University on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement came less than two hours before the scheduled start of the event. The girls teams from Walton-Verona and Bethlehem were already in Richmond and played a regular-season game after the announcement had been made.

Bethlehem defeated Walton-Verona, 57-37, in that contest.

A total of five Northern Kentucky teams (St. Henry and Walton-Verona boys, Bishop Brossart, Newport Central Catholic and Walton-Verona girls) were scheduled to compete at the All “A” Classic this week.

St. Henry entered the event as the defending boys tournament champion. The Crusaders were set to face Owensboro Catholic in the opening round on Wednesday night.

St. Henry’s next scheduled game is Feb. 23, when the Crusaders play host to Covington Catholic.