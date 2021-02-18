Vinson pours in 31 points, grabs 13 rebounds as Highlands cruises to 82-60 win over NewCath















NKyTribune staff

Sam Vinson scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Highlands cruised to an 82-60 win over Newport Central Catholic on Wednesday night in Fort Thomas.

Vinson converted 13 free throws in 17 attempts and was 9-for-13 from the field. Oliver Harris and Luke Muller each added 14 points for Highlands, which improved to 11-4.

Zachary Barth netted 10 points as the Bluebirds shot 58.3 percent from the field. Vinson, a 6-foot-5 senior guard who has signed to play at Northern Kentucky University next season, is averaging 23.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Joel Iles scored 24 points to lead NewCath, which dropped to 6-5. Kaedon Butts scored 10 points for the Thoroughbreds, who shot 47 percent from the field.

A year ago, Highlands pulled out an 81-77 overtime win at NewCath. Vinson poured in 34 points in that victory, including 17 free throws in 24 attempts.

Highlands is scheduled to play host to 36th District rival Newport at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Newport is 4-10 after dropping a 60-58 decision at Scott on Wednesday night.

KeAndre Nelson led Newport with 17 points in the loss at Scott. Marquez Miller and Evan Snapp each scored 12 points for the Wildcats.

Highlands defeated Newport twice last season, including a 75-49 victory in the 36th District championship game.