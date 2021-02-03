USA Cares launches new website in effort to better meet the needs of military veterans and families















USA Cares Inc. has announced the launch of a new website to meet the growing needs of post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families. The new website serves as a milestone for the national non-profit veteran service organization that has seen tremendous growth since its inception in 2003.

Headquartered in Louisville, USA Cares provides American veterans and military families with financial assistance and post-service skills training to help them build a foundation for long-term stability. The services provided through USA Cares’ veteran and military family support system improve our heroes’ quality of life and reduce the potential risk factors contributing to veteran suicide. As we find ourselves in a state of national emergency, military families’ unmet needs due to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic are at the forefront of their efforts.

“The new website is providing an improved user experience while better representing the communities we serve,” said Trace Chesser, President/ CEO of USA Cares. “When one of our veterans or their family members needs emergency assistance, we want to make sure they can connect to the resources they need quickly and easily. With this new streamlined interface, our community can do that.”

The new website has improved search engine optimization and keywords so that individuals in need and anyone looking to support veterans or military families can find the organization more efficiently.

“As active service members prepare for the transition from military service to the civilian workforce, they sometimes require skills development and employment search assistance,” said Paula Presley, Director of Career Transition at USA Cares. “Our Career Transition Assistance Program provides that support, and now it will be easier for employers who are hiring to find us.”

With many veterans submitting applications via cell phones, USA Cares prioritized mobile optimization in the site design. Users of the new site now have a clearer path to the information most critical to them, reducing the time it takes to get the aid they need. Additionally, USA Cares made improvements to streamline the online donation process, making it easier for supporters to contribute to the mission and provide relief to those in need.

For more information on USA Cares, visit usacares.org.

USA Cares