Update on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet road projects in Northern Kentucky, may cause delays















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 alerts motorists to the following work on projects that may affect traffic, causing delays or lane closures:

BOONE COUNTY

• I-75 SB (183 – 178 mile-marker) – There are no lane closures or impacts to traffic as a result of our work in the area. Please drive safely. An interstate rehabilitation project is nearing completion between US 42 to KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. Traffic is on the new alignment from just north of Oakbrook Road/Carters Mill Lane to Rogers Lane to allow for the next phase of construction. The new traffic pattern will keep one lane open in each direction on KY 237 and Camp Ernst Road. All traffic will utilize the new roundabout intersection of KY 237 and Camp Ernst Road. This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through project completion, which is expected by summer 2021.

Ongoing traffic impacts:

The intersection of Pleasant Valley Rd. (KY 237) and Thunder Ridge Dr. remains closed. Residential traffic will not be able to access Pleasant Valley Rd. from Thunder Ridge Dr., and traffic on Pleasant Valley Rd. will not be able to access Thunder Ridge Dr. The intersection is expected to remain closed through spring 2021.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). The new single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Sherwood Lakes Dr. and the Biltmore Connector is now OPEN. The new connection that runs from Biltmore Blvd. to Investment Way also is open. As a reminder, traffic wishing to enter the roundabout should always yield to traffic already circling the roundabout.

Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Crews will be working along Mt. Zion Rd. between Tiburon Dr. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed.

The access road that connect Berberich Dr. and Sam Neace Dr. is open.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress. Traffic on U.S. 25 is in a new traffic pattern as work continues within the project area.



Ongoing Traffic Reminders:

The right lane of I-71/75 northbound is closed from approximately one-half mile south of the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit to the bridge over Frogtown Rd. (The length of the closure is approximately one mile.) This closure is expected to remain in place through the end of the year while improvement work continues in the northbound ramp area.

In addition, the right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit for approximately one mile. This closure is expected to be in place through the end of the year.

Crews are working along Richwood Rd. (KY 338) between Triple Crown Blvd./Grand National Blvd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and along the US 25 corridor. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

Crews also are continuing work on Best Pal Dr., Winning Colors Dr., and Triple Crown Blvd. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed. All traffic will use Chambers Rd. to access US 25 and I-71/75. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at the intersection of Chambers Rd. and US 25 to help improve traffic flow. (Signals will remain flashing until operational.)

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of the construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022, but options to reduce the length of this closure are being evaluated.



The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is now permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where new traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed so that temporary railroad tracks can be built in the project area to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

• New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road).

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 2926 (Winters Lane) 0.8 – 0.9 mile-marker – The road is closed to through traffic due to a slide. Local residents have access. Please use KY 8 to KY 445 as a detour until the road is repaired.

KENTON COUNTY

• John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17) – The John A. Roebling Bridge is reduced to a single lane of traffic and will be completely closed to vehicular traffic on Feb. 15, for a lengthy restoration project to preserve the 154 year-old historic landmark. A pedestrian walkway will remain open during the project. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by the end of November and the overall project is expected to be complete by Dec. 31. Motorists may use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27) as a detour.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress. Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the roadway will be closed to through traffic for sewer relocation work. The road will be closed until Mar. 15. Residents who live within the closure will have access. A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.



• KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 11.8 – 19.3 mile-marker – A pavement project is in progress on KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) from KY 2044 (Petty Road) to Banklick Creek Bridge. Weather and crew schedule permitting, base failure work will take place during weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Flaggers will close one lane in the work zone. Crews will return in the spring of 2021 to complete the resurfacing of this 7.5-mile section of roadway.

