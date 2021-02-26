UK’s home game against South Carolina rescheduled for March 6; Wildcats host Gators on Saturday















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky will have one more home game following Saturday’s Senior Day game against Florida.

The contest against South Carolina, originally scheduled for Dec. 29, has been rescheduled for March 6 at Rupp Arena, Tipoff time and television designation will be announced in the near future.

The earlier-season scheduled matchup was postponed because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina men’s basketball program.

The Wildcats plan to honor seniors Davion Mintz, Olivier Sarr and Riley Welch prior to the team’s contest against the Gators on Saturday set for 4 p.m.

Contingency plans: The NCAA has determined its decision on how to handle various scenarios concerning pandemic and the NCAA Tournament.

The following formulas will be used:

• Once the bracket is finalized and released, teams will not be reseeded, nor will the bracket change.

• Reasonable efforts will be made to ensure a full field is in place before the start of the championship. No replacement teams will be introduced after the championship begins.

• Every participating conference should have the opportunity for a minimum of one team in the championship field.

• Beyond the goal of having at least one team from every conference, replacement teams must be among the best teams being considered for an at-large bid.

• There are separate policies for when a team is forced to withdraw: one for before the announcement of the championship field and one for after the release of the bracket. Replacement teams will only be introduced into the championship within 48 hours after the announcement of the field, and at no time thereafter.

Gametracker: Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: CBS, UK Radio Network.

Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com.