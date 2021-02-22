Twin Peaks franchise coming to Florence, seeking employees for its new sports lodge concept















Twin Peaks is set to bring its delicious made-from-scratch menu, ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to the heart of bourbon country on March 29.

Located at 6835 Houston Road in Florence, Twin Peaks is seeking 100 Twin Peaks Girls and 70 Heart of the House members – cooks, bar backs, bussers, dishwashers – for the new sports lodge. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online here, in person at the sports lodge Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon, or by texting “TWINPEAKSFLORENCE” to 85000.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Twin Peaks’ high-quality food and scenic views to Kentucky, and there’s no better place to make its debut than in Florence,” said Ed Williams, managing partner of JEB Food Group, a proud Twin Peaks franchisee. “Twin Peaks will undoubtedly fit in great here. After all, the menu features a ton of unique bourbons. Plus, we opened our first Twin Peaks in West Chester and it has been a huge success, which is why we are planning on opening seven new locations throughout the area over the next five years. Now, our next step is to find a talented team of outgoing individuals to join us in serving the community.”

Joining the Twin Peaks team comes with a variety of perks such as flexible hours and a fun work environment that includes great tips. Twin Peaks Girls wear “Lumber-Jill” costumes and sports tops that support all the big games, adding to the mountain sports lodge setting.

The new 9,135-square-foot sports lodge will feature a Man Cave complete with a fireplace, an all-season patio with a fire pit, 64 massive TVs and 32 ice-cold 29-degree beers on tap, including favorites from local breweries.

Twin Peaks Florence marks JEB Food Group’s second location with the brand. When it opens, it will also mark Twin Peaks’ first Kentucky location and will be among more than 80 systemwide. The new Florence sports lodge will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.