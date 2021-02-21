Twice as many deceased voters removed from rolls than new voters added for second consecutive month















Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced for the second consecutive month, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s rolls than added.

In January, 5,613 new voters registered, and 14,927 voters were removed – 12,705 deceased voters, 460 nonresident voters, 65 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 56 mentally disabled voters, and 1,641 felony convicts. There are 9,314 fewer voters on the rolls as of January 31 than on December 31, a 0.26 percent decrease.

“In 2020, we showed that we could expand voter access and tighten election security at the same time,” said Secretary Adams. “By cleaning up our voter rolls, we’re showing Kentuckians that we’re serious about ballot integrity as we ask the General Assembly to make voting more accessible.”

Democratic registrants represent 47 percent of the electorate with 1,660,716 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 6,458 since December 31, a 0.39 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,573,369, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 4,192 registered voters, a decline of 0.27 percent from December 31. In addition, 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 1,336 registrants, a 0.41 percent climb.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.

Secretary of State