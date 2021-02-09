Thomas More’s Grace Brogan award the English-Speaking Union Scholarship to study at Oxford















Thomas More University student Grace Brogan, a junior political science and law major from Cincinnati, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Brogan is set to study history, politics, and society at the University of Oxford in England this upcoming summer.

Brogan was selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Kentucky Branch following a competitive essay and interview process.

The English-Speaking Union of the United States (ESU US) is a nonprofit, non-political educational service organization whose mission is to promote scholarship and the advancement of knowledge through the effective use of English in an expanding global community.

“We are excited about Grace being awarded an opportunity to study in the United Kingdom through the English-Speaking Union,” said John T. Spence, Ph.D., AICP, Thomas More professor of political science. “Grace exemplifies the characteristics of the ideal student. She is scholarly engaged, naturally curious, and self-motivated to learn more and experience as much as possible in her undergraduate education.”

“Having the ability to study at such a well-known university and being able to study in buildings that date back to the 1300s is part of what I am most excited about for this program,” added Brogan.

The Kentucky Branch of the ESU was chartered in 1923 by local business and civic leaders. Since 1964, more than 500 Kentucky teachers and college students have been awarded scholarships by the Kentucky Branch.