Thomas More University Institute for Ethical Leadership offers virtual panel of top leaders Feb. 10















The world can always benefit from more ethical leaders — people who, at their core, care about people and their communities.

Ethical leaders use the knowledge and skills they have learned to articulate a vision and empower others.

Thomas More University’s mission is to help students and alumni find their ultimate meaning of life, their place in the world, and their responsibility to others.

To help every organization cultivate ethical leaders, the university’s Institute for Ethical Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies is offering a virtual panel discussion with ethical leaders moderated by Dr. Cate Sherron and featuring local leaders who understand what it means to lead ethically and why it’s important.

Dr. Sherron is Director of Thomas More’s Institute for Ethical Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies. She teaches courses in applied ethics.

The discussion will be held February 10, noon-1 p.m. via Zoon. Register here.

On the panel are:

Dr. Joseph L. Chillo, president of Thomas More University, will launch the University’s rollout of a new strategic plan this year, aimed at enriching student success, academic innovation, and responsible stewardship. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Binghampton University, a masters in Public Administration from Long Island University, and a doctor’s degree in law and policy from Northeastern University.

Rear Adm. Kristen B. Fabry assumed command of the DLA Land and Maritime in Columbus in 2020, after coming from the U.S. Pacific Fleet where she served as Director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, the University of Virginia, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and earned masters degrees from Harvard Business School and the Naval War College.

Dr. Judith Marlowe, chair of Thomas More’s board of trustees, has an undergraduate degree from TMU, a masters from the University of Cincinnati and a doctorate from Walden University. She taught in the Ethical Leadership master’s program at TMU and is the author of 24 publications. She has lectured around the world.

Diane Ewing Whalen is serving her sixth term as Mayor of Florence, which employs 220 people and has five departments. The city’s population is now over 32,000. Over the last few years Florence has generated more than $600 million in new private sector development, expanding its tax base and creating hundreds of new jobs.