Team Kentucky Fund distributes $380,000 to 19 qualified nonprofits, including from NKY















Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $380,000 donation from the Team Kentucky Fund to 19 qualified nonprofit organizations in equal shares of $20,000.

Each nonprofit serves Kentuckians by preventing homelessness and/or assisting families impacted by the opioid epidemic.

“This gift wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of Kentuckians. Going forward, let’s keep the spirit of the Team Kentucky Fund alive by donating directly to these amazing organizations or other nonprofits in our communities that speak to our hearts,” said Gov. Beshear. “In Kentucky, we don’t just talk about our faith, we live it. Especially as we’ve faced this coronavirus pandemic, these agencies have helped our people most in need. We are proud to be able help them in turn.”

These same qualified nonprofit organizations also will also receive in equal shares any funds remaining from the Team Kentucky Fund, which is closing, after all pending applications have been addressed.

The 19 organizations are:



• Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK)

• Chrysalis House

• Coalition for the Homeless (Louisville)

• Daniel Pitino Shelter

• Hope in the Mountains

• Hotel Inc.

• KVC Kentucky

• Maryhurst

• Mountain Comprehensive Care Center

• Pathways Inc.

• Ramey-Estep

• Salvation Army of Hopkinsville

• Volunteers of America MidStates (Freedom House)

• Welcome House of Northern Kentucky

• WestCare

• Independence House

• Kentucky River Community Care

• Transitions

• Clark County Homeless Coalition

On March 23, 2020, Beshear established the Team Kentucky Fund, allowing Kentuckians to support other Kentuckians who suffered a serious financial setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund raised $3,768,222 from 11,411 donors, assisting 3,662 Kentucky families to date.

“During a really challenging year, I was so inspired by every single Kentuckian who contributed to this fund,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “This is who we are as Kentuckians – working together, neighbor helping neighbor.”

The majority of funds were designated for $1,000 vouchers for individuals that could cover rent, mortgage, utility or food costs. If they are eligible based on program requirements, Kentuckians who completed their applications before Nov. 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. will still receive these vouchers.

The Governor designated $380,000 for nonprofit organizations that share the Team Kentucky Fund’s mission of helping Kentucky families that are highly vulnerable due to COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear focused on addressing homelessness and the opioid epidemic, because these two crises have worsened significantly since the start of the pandemic, compounding the challenges families impacted by COVID-19 face.

The organizations had to be a qualified nonprofit organization under the emergency regulation governing the Team Kentucky Fund, 800 KAR 1:010E(10).

“The generosity of the Governor’s Office and Team Kentucky allows us to continue to provide quality care to the residents and their families that struggle with substance use disorder. The pandemic has created a challenging dynamic for people that struggle with addiction and this gift allows us to continue to offer immediate access to treatment,” said Jim Beiting, chief executive office, Transitions Inc.

“The Team Kentucky funds will be a godsend for the most vulnerable members of our community. Even during one of the most trying times in our history, Kentucky continues to take care of their communities and sets an example nationwide,” said Danielle Amrine, chief executive officer, Welcome House of Northern Kentucky.